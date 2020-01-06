Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 06.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DR6K ISIN: GB00BD6K4575 Ticker-Symbol: XGR2 
Tradegate
06.01.20
09:00 Uhr
22,240 Euro
-0,130
-0,58 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
COMPASS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMPASS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,920
22,310
09:20
21,910
22,330
09:20
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COMPASS
COMPASS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COMPASS GROUP PLC22,240-0,58 %