

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Food and support services company Compass Group Plc. (CPG.L, CMPGF.PK) announced Monday that Paul Walsh, Chairman, has indicated his intention to step down as Chairman and Director of the company to focus on his other business interests.



He will remain as Chairman until his successor is appointed. He will not seek re-election at the 2021 AGM. John Bason, Senior Independent Director, will lead the search.



Walsh said, 'It has been a privilege to serve for the last 6 years as Chairman of Compass, which is a world-class business and a true British success story on the global stage. We have a strong and well-established Chief Executive in place and I will work to ensure a seamless transition to my successor as Chairman.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX