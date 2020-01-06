

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania producer price inflation accelerated in November, after slowing in the previous month, to its highest level in four months, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.



The producer price index rose 3.40 percent year-on-year after a 2.30 percent increase in October. The latest inflation was the highest since July, when it was 4.21 percent.



Domestic market prices grew 3.61 percent annually after a 2.88 percent rise in the previous month. Foreign market prices rose 3.04 percent year-on-year following a 1.34 percent increase in October.



Producer prices for non-durable goods logged the biggest increase of 5.03 percent, followed by those for capital goods, up 4.80 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices climbed 0.3 percent in November.



