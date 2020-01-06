

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell sharply on Monday to extend losses from the previous session on concerns about mounting tensions in the Middle East.



U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to strike back if Tehran were to retaliate. Trump also threatened sanctions against Iraq after its parliament called on U.S. forces to leave the country, amid a growing backlash over the U.S. killing of a top Iranian military commander.



A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman has criticized U.S. for aggravating tension in the Middle East through its use of force in the standoff between Washington and Tehran, and urged all parties to exercise restraint to ensure peace and stability.



The benchmark CAC 40 dropped 80 points, or 1.34 percent, to 5,963 after finishing marginally higher on Friday.



Total SA shares bucked the weak trend to climb around 1.3 percent as oil extended its dramatic surge above US$70 a barrel.



In economic releases, Eurozone PMI Services was finalized at 52.8 in December, up from November's 51.9.



The composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), seen as a good indicator of economic health, nudged up to 50.9 from November's 50.6.



