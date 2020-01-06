

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone investor confidence rose for third successive month in January and at a faster-than-expected pace, survey data from the behavioral research institute Sentix showed on Monday.



The Sentix investor confidence index climbed to 7.6 points from 0.7 in January. Economists had forecast a score of 2.6.



'The riots surrounding the conflict between the US and Iran, which dominated the news at the end of the week, were either ignored by investors or are not considered to be crucial for the economy,' the think tank said.



The survey also showed that Germany's investor confidence index climbed to its highest value since May 2019 and the current situation reading of 6 signal that 'the specter of recession seems to have been dispelled'.



