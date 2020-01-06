

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Monday, Eurostat is slated to issue euro area producer prices for November. Producer prices are expected to fall 1.7 percent annually after easing 1.9 percent in October.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the yen and the greenback, it fell against the pound. Against the franc, it held steady.



The euro was worth 1.1189 against the greenback, 120.84 against the yen, 1.0845 against the franc and 0.8516 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



