

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France KLM (AFRAF.PK) launched a tender offer to repurchase three series of existing notes in cash. The tender offer is conditional upon the settlement of a new issue of senior fixed rate benchmark notes. The company said its tender offer, combined with the new issue of senior notes, will help to lower the overall cost of debt and extend its maturity profile.



The three series of existing notes, to be repurchased, are: 600 million euros 3.875 percent notes due 18 June 2021; 400 million euros 3.750 percent notes due 12 October 2022; and 600 million euros 6.250 percent undated notes.



