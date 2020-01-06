

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's producer price inflation accelerated in November, after slowing in the previous month, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The total producer price index climbed 2.1 percent year-on-year following a 1.5 percent increase in October. In September, the measure rose 2.2 percent.



The development of prices was influenced by changes in the world market prices of raw and base materials and by wage growth, the statistical office said.



Domestic market prices increased 2.5 percent annually after a 1.7 percent rise in the previous month.



Prices of manufacturing, carrying a weight of 67 percent, rose by 3.4 percent and those of energy industry, with a weight of 28 percent, grew by 0.6 percent from a year ago.



Prices for the foreign market climbed 1.9 percent year-on-year following a 1.4 percent climb in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX