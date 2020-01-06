Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 06.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2R0WX ISIN: XS1982116136 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SEMPRA ENERGY
SEMPRA ENERGY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY--
SEMPRA ENERGY132,00-1,49 %