

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) said Monday that its chief financial officer Alison Engel will depart the company at the end of the first quarter to pursue other opportunities. It has begun a process to identify and appoint a successor to Engel.



It is expected that current Treasurer Mark Maring will lead the finance function after Engel's departure until a new chief financial officer is appointed, the company said.



Most recently, Maring had served as the Treasurer of GateHouse Media for 10 years prior to the merger.



