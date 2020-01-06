

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended lower on Monday, as the mood stayed bearish across global markets due to rising tensions in the Middle East.



The benchmark SMI ended down 34.41 points, or 0.32%, at 10,665.41. The index, which declined to 10,548.48 around mid-morning, touched a high of 10,675.62 in the session.



On Friday, the index ended with a gain of 82.88 points, or 0.78%, at 10,616.94.



Richemont declined 1.7%. Lafargeholcim, Swatch, Lonza Group, Swiss Life Holding, Swiss Re, Sika, UBS Group, SGS, Geberit and Zurich Insurance Group lost 0.5 to 1.2%.



Credit Suisse Group shares ended little changed. The lender said today that it has hired two bankers from Deutsche Bank AG for its China prime brokerage business, as part of its expansion plans in the world's second-largest economy.



Novartis announced it has completed its $9.7 billion tender offer for The Medicine Co, a deal to augment its portfolio of heart drugs. The stock ended marginally down.



In the midcap section, Ems Chemie Holdings shed about 1.75%. Dorma Kaba Holding, Helvetia, Clariant, Logitech and Julius Baer ended lower by 0.7 to 1%.



Surise Communications rallied 2.8%, after the company said it has hired Uwe Schiller as CFO. Shares of Lindt & Sp Ps, Schindler Holding, AMS and BB Biotech gained 0.3 to 0.5%.



In geopolitical news, Iran vowed 'severe revenge' against the U.S. for killing top commander Qassem Soleimani last Thursday, and said that it would no longer abide by the limits contained in the 2015 nuclear deal. Some reports from Baghdad say the U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad was targeted in an attack on Sunday evening.



The U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to strike back if Tehran were to retaliate. Trump also threatened Iraq with harsh sanctions if the country forced out U.S. troops, after the Iraq parliament voted in favor of a resolution calling for an end to the foreign military presence in the country. That includes an estimated 5,200 troops stationed to help fight Islamic State extremists.



