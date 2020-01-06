

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Tuesday release December figures for monetary base, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The monetary base in November was up 3.3 percent on year.



Japan also will see final December numbers for the services and composite indexes from Jibun Bank; their respective scores were 50.6 and 49.8.



South Korea will provide November numbers for current account; in October, the current account surplus was $7.83 billion.



Australia will see January results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac Bank; in December, the index sank 1.9 percent to a score of 95.1.



