

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its most major counterparts in late Asian deals on Tuesday.



The greenback rose to 1.1181 against the euro, 1.3148 against the pound and 0.9696 against the franc, from its early low of 1.1198, 5-day low of 1.3179 and a 6-day low of 0.9676, respectively.



Recovering from its early lows of 1.2960 against the loonie and 0.6679 against the kiwi, the greenback ticked up to 1.2970 and 0.6654, respectively.



The greenback appreciated to a new 2-week high of 0.6905 against the aussie, off an early low of 0.6942.



The next possible resistance for the greenback is seen around 1.10 against the euro, 1.30 against the pound, 0.98 against the franc, 1.31 against the loonie, 0.65 against the kiwi and 0.675 against the aussie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX