

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Premier Oil Plc. (PMO.L) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2019 production was 78.4 kboepd, at the upper end of full year guidance. The result reflected high operating efficiency and continued high rates from the Premier-operated Catcher Area.



Tony Durrant, Chief Executive, said, 'Premier's strong operational performance in 2019 has generated significant free cash flow for the Group enabling us to materially reduce our debt levels and to invest selectively in our portfolio for future growth.'



Premier will announce its full year results on Thursday, March 5.



Separately, Premier announced the proposed acquisition of the Andrew Area and Shearwater assets from BP Plc (BP, BP.L) for $625 million. The company would also buy an additional 25 percent interest in the Premier operated Tolmount Area from Dana for $191 million plus contingent payments of up to $55 million.



The acquisitions have an effective date of January 1, 2019 and completion of all three acquisitions are expected to occur by the end of third quarter of fiscal 2020.



The company also announced the proposed extension of its existing credit facilities to November 30, 2023.



In addition, Premier today provides a separate trading update ahead of its 2019 Full Year Results including the proposed farm-out of part of its Sea Lion and Tuna assets.



The proposed acquisitions will be funded through a $500 million equity raise which has been fully underwritten on a standby basis, existing cash resources and, if required, an acquisition bridge facility of $300 million.



