

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania retail sales grew at the softest pace in five months in November, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales rose a working-day adjusted 6.2 percent year-on-year in November, slower than a 6.4 percent increase in October.



The latest increase in sales was the slowest since June, when they grew 5.9 percent.



Sale of non-food grew by 7.6 percent in November and those of food, beverages and tobacco rose by 6.7 percent. The automotive fuel in specialized stores logged a sales growth of 2.2 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 0.8 percent in November, after a 0.9 percent increase each in October and September.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales gained 6.5 percent annually in November and 2.0 percent from the preceding month.



