Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 07.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 778237 ISIN: CH0014852781 Ticker-Symbol: SLW 
Lang & Schwarz
07.01.20
11:20  Uhr
450,10 Euro
+4,70
+1,06 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
448,60
451,60
11:21
435,80
435,90
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SWISS LIFE
SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG450,10+1,06 %