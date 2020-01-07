

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone retail sales increased for the first time in three months on non-food product sales in November, data from Eurostat showed Tuesday.



Retail trade rebounded at a faster than expected rate of 1 percent on month in November, in contrast to a 0.3 percent drop logged in September and October. Economists had forecast a monthly growth of 0.5 percent.



Sales of food, drinks and tobacco advanced 0.7 percent and non-food product sales climbed 1.4 percent. Meanwhile, automotive fuel in specialized stores sales decreased 1 percent in November.



On a yearly basis, growth in retail sales improved to 2.2 percent from 1.7 percent in October.



