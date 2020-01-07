Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 07.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854693 ISIN: US4227041062 Ticker-Symbol: HCL 
Tradegate
07.01.20
11:06 Uhr
2,951 Euro
-0,020
-0,67 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
HECLA MINING COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HECLA MINING COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,990
3,031
12:58
2,957
3,033
12:58
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HECLA MINING
HECLA MINING COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HECLA MINING COMPANY2,951-0,67 %