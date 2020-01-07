

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary retail sales grew at the fastest pace in nine months in November, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales rose 7.3 percent year-on-year in November, following a 6.2 percent increase in October.



The latest increase in sales was the highest since February, when it was 8.4 percent.



Sales in non-food grew 13.0 percent annually in November and those in specialized and non-specialized food shops, and automotive fuels rose by 4.5 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales increased 6.8 percent in November, following a 6.2 percent rise in the preceding month.



For the January to November period, retail sales rose 6.0 percent from the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX