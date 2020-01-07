

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's wholesale prices fell for the seventh month in row, albeit modestly, in December, data from Statistics Austria showed on Tuesday.



The wholesale price index decreased 0.4 percent year-on-year in December, following a 2.7 percent slump in November.



Wholesale prices for waste and residual materials, hides, skins and leather, iron and steel, cereals and seeds, feed, rubber and plastics in primary forms decreased.



Meanwhile, prices for living animals, watches and jewelry, other building materials, games and toys and glassware, ceramic products and pottery increased.



On a month-on-month basis, wholesale prices rose 0.1 percent in December after remaining unchanged in the preceding month.



On an average, wholesale prices remained unchanged in 2019 compared to the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX