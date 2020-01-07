

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ADM (ADM) has acquired Yerbalatina Phytoactives, a natural plant-based extracts and ingredients manufacturer, based in Brazil. Yerbalatina uses proprietary cool-drying technology to transform fruits, vegetables and other plants into a wide variety of extracts and ingredients for customers in the food, beverage and health industries.



Vikram Luthar, president of ADM's Health & Wellness business, said: 'Yerbalatina's wide array of natural botanical extracts - including organic-certified ingredients - combined with their R&D capabilities and market expertise, are exciting additions to our pantry as we continue to build our leadership position in science-based microbiome solutions for human and animal health.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX