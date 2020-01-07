

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A few days after suspending his own campaign for a Democratic ticket to fight Donald Trump in the presidential election, Julian Castro rallied behind another presidential aspirant Elizabeth Warren.



He endorsed the Massachusetts senator by saying that she is 'the most qualified, best-equipped candidate to win the nomination.'



'There's one candidate I see who's unafraid to fight like hell to make sure America's promise will be there for everyone, who will make sure that no matter where you live in America or where your family came from in the world, you have a path to opportunity, too,' Castro said in a video announcing his endorsement.



In the video of a meeting with Warren in her home that he shared on Twitter, Castro tells the top Democrat Senator that both of them share the same vision in their presidential campaign



Castro, who was the Housing and Urban Development secretary in President Barack Obama's cabinet, also emphasizes the influence 'strong women' have had in his life.



'Elizabeth and I share a vision of America where everyone counts. An America where people?-not the wealthy or well-connected?-are put first. I'm proud to join her in the fight for big, structural change,' the former San Antonio mayor tweeted.



70 years-old Warren expressed gratitude for the endorsement through a statement on Twitter: 'Thank you, @JulianCastro! You've been a powerful voice for bold, progressive change and I'm honored to have your support. Together, we'll fight to make sure every single family in America has a path to opportunity.'



With the Iowa caucuses less than a month away, the endorsement comes as a boost for Warren, who is currently placed at a diminished position behind Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders.



Castro left the crowded Democratic primary field last week unable to appear for the last two primary debates and failing to gain traction in the polls.



He will reportedly join Warren's campaign Tuesday night in Brooklyn.



