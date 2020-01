COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - Saint-Gobain said it has acquired Sonex in Brazil, a company specialized in the manufacture and supply of acoustic ceiling systems, marketed in particular under the Sonex, Nexacustic and Fiberwood brands.



Sonex is based in Diadema in the state of São Paulo and offers solutions in a wide range of colors, materials and forms, allowing architects and builders to create aesthetically-pleasing and comfortable interior spaces for the end user.



