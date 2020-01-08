

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, European Commission is scheduled to release euro area economic sentiment survey data. The confidence index is expected to rise to 101.5 in December from 101.3 in November.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro fell against the pound and the greenback, it held steady against the yen and the franc.



The euro was worth 1.1142 against the greenback, 120.85 against the yen, 1.0821 against the franc and 0.8475 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



