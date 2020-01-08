

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In the early hours of Wednesday, Iran carried out multiple ballistic missile attacks on two air bases in Iraq that house U.S. troops in retaliation for last week's drone attack that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force.



Iraq was hit by 22 missiles between 01:45 and 02:15 local time on Wednesday, a statement issued by the Iraqi military's Joint Operations Command said.



It did not mention the source of the missiles, but the U.S. Defense Department said in a statement that at approximately 5:30 p.m. (EST) on January 7, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq. 'It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil'.



These bases have been on high alert following indications that Iran planned to attack U.S. forces and interests in the region.



While Iraqi military said no casualties among the Iraqi forces were reported, DOD said it is working on initial battle damage assessments.



The Pentagon vowed to take all necessary measures to protect and defend U.S. personnel, partners, and allies in the region.



President Donald Trump said casualties and damage were being assessed, and that he will make a full statement on Wednesday morning.



'All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far,' Trump said on Twitter.



Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei described the attack as a slap on the face of the United States. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned that U.S. 'feet will be cut off from region.'



At the same time, Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said Tehran 'do not seek escalation or war'.



UK's Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay said the government is engaging with leaders around the world to try and de-escalate the situation in the Middle East.



