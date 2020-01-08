

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged as widely expected.



The National Bank of Romania Board decided to hold the monetary policy rate at 2.50 percent, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.



The policy rate has been at the current level of 2.50 percent since May 2018, when it was raised by 25 basis points.



The deposit facility rate was left unchanged at 1.50 percent and the lending facility rate was retained at 3.50 percent.



Policymakers also decided to maintain the existing levels of minimum reserve requirement ratios.



