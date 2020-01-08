

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) said that it agreed to acquire privately held Avnet Data Security LTD, an Israeli-based cybersecurity provider with over 20 years of experience providing cybersecurity services.



Avnet offers a full set of IT/OT cyber services and solutions ranging from assessments, penetration testing, network & security solutions, and training to converged IT/OT managed service.



The company expects to close the transaction in early 2020, and said it does not expect to have a material impact on its 2020 financial results.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX