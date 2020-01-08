

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production growth slowed for the second straight month in November and exports fell for the first time in five months, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office reported on Wednesday.



Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 5.7 percent year-on-year in November, slower than 6.4 percent increase in October.



On a non-adjusted basis, industrial production climbed 3.6 percent annually in November, after a 6.1 percent rise in the preceding month.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell 1.0 percent in November, following a 0.4 percent decrease in the prior month.



Separate data from the agency showed that the exports fell 0.1 percent year-on-year in November, after a 6.8 percent rise in October.



Imports decreased 0.8 percent annually in November, after a 4.1 percent increase in the previous month.



The trade surplus increased to EUR 500 million in November from EUR 440 million in the same month last year. Economists had expected a EUR 523 million rise.



