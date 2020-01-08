

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart agreed to review its employment and internal hiring policies across the company as part of the settlement of a discrimination lawsuit that alleged the retail giant did not provide employment to a naval reservist.



The lawsuit was filed by Naval Petty Officer Third Class Lindsey Hunger, complaining that Walmart violated her rights by not offering her employment at a Walmart store in Colorado due to her upcoming Naval Reserve duties.



The Department of Justice Civil Rights Division and United States Attorney's Office represented Hunger in the lawsuit.



In her lawsuit, Hunger said that she applied for a summer job at Walmart in May 2016 when she was a member of the United States Naval Reserve.



After applying online for the job, Hunger received a call from Walmart's personnel coordinator for the Walmart store located at 2545 Rimrock Avenue in Grand Junction in Colorado.



After Hunger mentioned she was required to complete a mandatory two-week annual training for her Navy Reserve duty during the summer, the Walmart personnel coordinator said the company could not support that time off and ended the call. Walmart never called Hunger again.



Hunger, who was supporting two young children at the time, could not find other employment in Grand Junction during the summer and fall of 2016.



According to Hunger, Walmart failed to offer her employment at the store in Colorado. Hunger alleged that Walmart's actions violated the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act of 1994 or USERRA.



Walmart's settlement of the lawsuit includes backpay for Hunger.



As part of the settlement, Walmart has also agreed to amend its hiring policies to include the following language, 'Walmart prohibits discrimination against individuals, including applicants, based on their military service (including required military training obligations) or membership in the uniformed services.'



Further, Walmart must ensure that all supervisors, managers, and administrative staff in the Colorado store receive training on the requirements of USERRA as well as on employees' and service members' rights and obligations under the statute.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX