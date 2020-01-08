

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) has agreed to acquire Industria Chimica Reggiana, a manufacturer of paints and coatings for the automotive refinish and light industrial coatings industries. Based in Italy, ICR sells its products in more than 70 countries in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the United States and Latin America.



'PPG's acquisition of ICR will complement our current product offering for the automotive refinish and light industrial coatings industries and add specialized, value-added products that address the needs of distributors and body shops,' said Gary Danowski, PPG vice president, global automotive refinish.



