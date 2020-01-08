

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Crypto-friendly travel booking platform Travala.com has seen a boost in its booking revenues since partnering online travel agency Booking.com in late November last year. The booking revenues for the month of December grew 33.5 percent month-on-month after the partnership.



According to the Travala.com monthly report for the month of December 2019, the total number of room nights booked also increased 15.2 percent to 1,528 from November.



More than 60 percent of the total bookings in December were paid with cryptocurrencies. The booking sites native AVA token was used to pay for over 9 percent of the bookings, the second preferred crypto payment option behind 28 percent for Bitcoin (BTC).



Booking.com had entered into a deal with Travala.com to enable payments in cryptocurriencies such as Bitcoin for its customers in addition to traditional payment methods.



In December, Gemini's Gemini dollar (GUSD) became the first major stablecoin to be accepted on Travala.com and joined the ever-expanding list of 21 digital assets accepted, AVA, BTC, Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Binance (BNB), EOS (EOS), DASH and Monero (XMR).



The Travala.com platform offers over 2 million properties covering 90,000 destinations in 230 countries.



Travala.com offers users a consumer-based application of blockchain technology to provide a better-optimized booking platform and an equitable pricing model for consumers and hotel partners alike. Travala utilizes the NEO Blockchain.



