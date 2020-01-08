

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump initially threatened Iran with a military response to any attack on U.S. assets, but his actual reaction to last night's missile strikes was considerably more muted.



Trump revealed in an address to the nation on Wednesday that his administration will impose additional economic sanctions on Iran after the Islamic republic launched an attack on Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops.



The new sanctions will likely have a negative impact on the already struggling Iranian economy but appear far short of Trump's earlier threat to 'hit them harder than they have ever been hit before!'



Trump's decision to forego a military response to the Iranian attack seems to stem from the fact that the Iranian missile attack did not result in the loss of American or Iraqi lives.



The president also noted 'Iran appears to be standing down' following the attack, which he said is a 'good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world.'



The attack by Iran was retaliation for the U.S. killing of Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani, who Trump claims was 'personally responsible for some of the absolutely worst atrocities.'



'Soleimani's hands were drenched in both American and Iranian blood. He should have been terminated long ago,' Trump said.



He added, 'By removing Soleimani, we have sent a powerful message to terrorists: If you value your own life, you will not threaten the lives of our people.'



Trump also continued to rail against the Iran nuclear deal reached under former President Barack Obama, claiming Iran used the money freed up by the deal to go on a 'terror spree.'



'Iran must abandon its nuclear ambitions and end its support for terrorism,' Trump stated. 'The time has come for the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, and China to recognize this reality.'



'They must now break away from the remnants of the Iran deal - or JCPOA - and we must all work together toward making a deal with Iran that makes the world a safer and more peaceful place,' he added.



Trump concluded his remarks by saying Iran deserves a future of prosperity at home and harmony with the world and declared the U.S. 'is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it.'



