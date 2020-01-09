

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Retail giant Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) Wednesday said its sales for December increased nearly 11%.



Sales for December rose 10.5% to $17.04 billion, up from $15.42 billion in the year-ago period. Same-store sales rose 9%, Costco said.



For the 18 weeks ended January 5, 2020, the company reported net sales of $56.99 billion, an increase of 7.5 percent from $52.99 billion during the similar period last year.



The later-than-usual Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday dates 'positively impacted' the month's total and comparable-store sales by about 1%, the company said.



