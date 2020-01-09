Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 09.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HL9Z ISIN: US00206R1023 Ticker-Symbol: SOBA 
Tradegate
08.01.20
21:49 Uhr
35,525 Euro
+0,305
+0,87 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AT&T INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AT&T INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,345
35,555
08.01.
35,405
35,520
08.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AT&T
AT&T INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AT&T INC35,525+0,87 %