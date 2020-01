BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's consumer prices increased at a steady pace in December, the National Bureau of Statistics reported Thursday.



Consumer prices advanced 4.5 percent year-on-year in December, the same rate as seen in November. Inflation was forecast to rise to 4.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat after rising 0.4 percent in November.



Another report from NBS showed that producer prices continued to decrease in December. Producer prices fell 0.5 percent annually after easing 1.4 percent a month ago. Economists had forecast an annual drop of 0.4 percent.



On month, producer prices remained flat, following a 0.1 percent decrease in November, data showed.



