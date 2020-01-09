

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's merchandise trade deficit for November widened from the same month in the previous year with exports falling faster than imports, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Thursday.



The trade deficit increased to EUR 115 million from EUR 13 million in November 2018. In October, the shortfall was EUR 20 million.



In November, exports fell 12.1 percent year-on-year and imports dropped 10.4 percent.



Exports to the EU countries decreased 13.8 percent and imports from bloc fell 9.5 percent. Shipments to countries outside the EU dropped 9.6 percent and imports from them declined 11.7 percent.



Meanwhile, the trade deficit for the January-November period narrowed to EUR 1 billion from EUR 2.5 billion a year ago. Exports grew 0.9 percent, while imports decreased 1.6 percent.



