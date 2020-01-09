

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Centamin Plc (CELTF.PK, CEY.L, CEE.TO) reported that 2019 gold production was 480,529 ounces, a 2 percent improvement from previous year. Fourth-quarter gold production at the Sukari Gold Mine was 148,387 ounces, a 51 percent improvement on the previous quarter.



Ross Jerrard, CEO said: 'As expected, the fourth quarter production result represents one of the strongest quarterly results from Sukari and is a significant achievement for our operational team.'



Looking forward, Centamin Plc said its 2020 production guidance is unchanged at 510,000-540,000 ounces.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX