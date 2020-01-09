

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L, MLB) reported that its like-for-like sales for 14 weeks ended 4 January 2020 were up 2.6 percent.



Like-for-like sales for the period was up 3.0 percent in Food segment, while it was up 1.8 percent in Drink segment.



Phil Urban, Chief Executive, said, 'We achieved record sales levels across the five key festive days at growth of 6.5%. This continued progress reflects the output of our Ignite initiatives which will continue to be our focus for the year ahead.'



Like-for-like sales growth was 1.4 percent in 7 weeks period ended on 16 November 2019, while it was 3.5 percent growth in 7 weeks period ended on 4 January 2020.



The company said it traded well over the core three-week festive period, with like-for-like sales growth of 5.6%, including strong performances on all of the key festive days.



Total sales increased by 2.7% over the full year to date.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX