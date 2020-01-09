

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) reported Thursday that its total funds under management and administration or FUMA as of December 31, 2019 were 50.4 billion pounds, up 14.3 percent from 44.1 billion pounds last year. The FTSE 100 Index increased 12.1 percent and the MSCI WMA Private Investor Balanced Index increased 13.1 percent over 2019.



Total net inflows across the group in 2019 were 0.6 billion pounds, compared to 8.5 billion pounds in 2018. The company noted that last year's net inflows included the impact of 6.8 billion pounds of acquired FUMA driven primarily by the acquisition of Speirs and Jeffrey.



Looking ahead, the company said, 'Although we continue to expect macro-economic conditions to drive volatility more generally across investment markets in the shorter term, we remain focussed on pursuing the strategic objectives we set out in October 2019.'



The company is scheduled to issue its preliminary annual results on February 20.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX