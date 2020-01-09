

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) reported fiscal 2019 Ilmenite production of 892,900 tonnes, a 7 percent decline from prior year. The Group noted that fiscal year Ilmenite production was within 1% of original guidance range. Original guidance was achieved for all other products, the Group said. The Group reported a record annual excavated ore of 36.8 million tonnes in fiscal 2019.



At the end of 2019, Kenmare had $13.7 million of net cash, including cash and cash equivalents of $81.1 million.



The Group's fiscal 2020 ilmenite production guidance is 800,000 to 900,000 tonnes. Kenmare Resources targets ilmenite production of 1.2 million tonnes per annum from 2021.



