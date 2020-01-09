

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation rose in December after slowing in the previous month, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 2.7 percent year-on-year in December, after a 2.6 percent increase in November. The rate was the same as in October.



Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, increased to 2.8 percent in December from 2.6 percent in the previous month.



In 2019, the average annual inflation was 2.6 percent, the strongest since 2002, the statistical office said.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial production declined 1.3 percent year-on-year in November, after a 0.8 percent rise in October. The drop was the first in three months.



Among the eight largest business classes within the industry, the production of the machine industry increased, while that of others declined.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 1.1 percent in November.



