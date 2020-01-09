

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's trade deficit increased in November, amid a fall in both exports and imports, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 61 million in November from EUR 59 million in the same month last year. In October, the trade deficit was EUR 174 million.



Exports declined 10.0 percent year-on-year in November, following a 6.0 percent fall in October.



Imports dropped 10.0 percent annually in November, following a 6.0 percent decrease in the previous month.



The top export destinations were Finland, Sweden and Latvia. Meanwhile, exports to the USA, Singapore and Latvia declined.



