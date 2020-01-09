

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's trade deficit decreased in November, as exports rose and imports declined, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The trade deficit narrowed to EUR 1.490 billion in November from EUR 1.563 billion in the same month last year. In October, the trade deficit was EUR 1.968 billion.



Exports rose 1.0 percent year-on-year in November, after a 0.1 percent fall in October.



Imports fell 0.1 percent annually in November, after a 0.9 percent rise in the previous month.



For the January to November period, the trade deficit was EUR 15.51 billion. Exports and imports rose by 1.7 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively, from a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX