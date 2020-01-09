

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania consumer prices rose in December and trade deficit narrowed in November, figures from the statistical office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 2.7 percent year-on-year in December, following a 1.7 percent increase in November.



Prices for education grew 6.3 percent annually in December, and those of health care, and hotels, cafes and restaurants rose by 6.1 percent and 6.0 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in December, after remaining unchanged in the previous month.



Separate data showed that the trade deficit decreased to EUR 81.9 million in November from EUR 152.5 million in the same month last year. In October, the trade deficit was 92.0 million.



Exports and imports declined 2.8 percent and 5.2 percent, respectively, in November, from a year ago.



