

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fresh Location is recalling protein snack tray and protein trail mix as it contains Almark Foods' hard-boiled eggs, which are warned of contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration said in a statement.



The Lenoir City, Tennessee-based company hasn't received any reports of illness related to the consumption of these products till date.



The recall involves Protein Snack Tray 6.44 oz total weight packaged in a 4-compartment plastic tray, and Protein Trail Mix 3.52 oz total weight packaged in a 10.5 ounce plastic cup.



Protein Snack Tray has UPC code of 8-5511000804-6, with Fresh by lot dates ranging from December 21 to January 4. Further, Protein Trail Mix has UPC code of 8-5511000813-8, with Fresh by lot dates from December 23 to January 6.



The recalled products could have been delivered in around 10 states through convenience stores, micro markets, hospitals, hotels and vending machines. The various states include Illinois, Missouri, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia, Indiana, and Mississippi.



The FDA urged consumers to return the affected products to the seller for a full refund.



Egg supplier Almark Foods has recently recalled its bulk, fresh hard-boiled eggs from its Gainesville facility, after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC warned that the eggs may be associated with a recent Listeria illness outbreak.



Listeria, a deadly bacteria, can cause listeriosis, a serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.



The CDC had warned against consuming the eggs after seven people were infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria as of December 17, in which four persons were hospitalized and one from Texas died.



Many companies, who got their eggs from Almark Foods, also have called back their egg products for Listeria concerns. In early January, FiveStar Gourmet Foods recalled two MiniMeal2Go fresh produce snack products - protein pack and avocado toast. These products were distributed in Meijer supermarkets only.



Earlier, Meijer also had recalled diced hard-boiled eggs used on salad bars at two stores in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Reichel Foods Inc. recalled some of its single-serve prepackaged snacks containing hard boiled eggs.



