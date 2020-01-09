Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 09.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W15D ISIN: US00182C1036 Ticker-Symbol: BSFA 
Tradegate
07.01.20
16:44 Uhr
50,50 Euro
-1,50
-2,88 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,800
49,400
15:25
47,800
49,400
15:25
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ANI PHARMACEUTICALS
ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC50,50-2,88 %