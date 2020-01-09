

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) said that it has acquired the U.S. portfolio of 23 generic products from Amerigen Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for $52.5 million in cash at close and up to $25 million in contingent profit share payments over the next four years.



The acquired portfolio includes ten commercial products, three approved products with launches pending, four filed products and four in-development products as well as a license to commercialize two approved products.



