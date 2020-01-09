

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China-based Hohem Technology Co. unveiled the world's lightest smartphone gimbal, the iSteady X, at the Consumer Electronics Show or CES currently underway in Las Vegas.



The iSteady X, a hand-held smartphone gimbal, has a foldable design and a 15-second video sharing button. The gimbal will be officially launched in February 2020.



The iSteady X is the world's lightest three-axis smartphone gimbal as it weighs only 249 grams. It measures only the size of a palm when folded up and is convenient for users to hold in their hands or put in their pockets.



Handheld three-axis gimbals are used in stabilization systems designed to give the camera operator the independence of handheld shooting without camera vibration or shake.



According to Hohem, the iSteadyX is ideal for vloggers or people who like to shoot with their smartphones.



The iSteady X features a set of buttons that helps users to easily master the operation. Users can launch multiple modes such as Moment Mode and Face-Tracking, with the press of a button.



Hohem Technology is focused on the production of smart gimbals such as action camera gimbals, smartphone gimbals and DSLR gimbals.



The company launched the world's first smartphone gimbal with a face-recognition function.



