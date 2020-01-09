Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 09.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0KFDH ISIN: US6475811070 Ticker-Symbol: N1U 
Tradegate
09.01.20
15:33 Uhr
122,00 Euro
+4,00
+3,39 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
120,00
121,00
17:04
120,00
121,00
16:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC ADR122,00+3,39 %