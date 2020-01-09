

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After a bright start and a subsequent retreat that resulted in sluggish spell post noon, the Switzerland stock market ended flat on Thursday, as traders chose to take some profits.



The benchmark SMI, which rose nearly 100 points to 10,744.92 in early trades, ended the session with a loss of 1.19 points, or 0.01%, at 10,650.97.



Sika declined 3.4%. The company said sales grew 16.3% in local currencies to 8.11 billion Swiss francs ($8.33 billion) in 2019. The company added that it expects to post double-digit EBIT growth for 2019.



SGS, ABB, Lonza Group, Nestle and Zurich Insurance Group ended lower by 0.3 to 0.7%.



Among the gainers in the SMI index, Geberit and Alcon ended higher by about 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively. Novartis, Roche Holding and Swatch Group gained 0.4 to 0.6%.



In the midcap section, Flughafen Zurich shares declined nearly 2%. Dorma Kaba Holding eased 1.2% and Schindler Holding ended down nearly 1%. Ems Chemie Holding, OC Oerlikon Corp and Clariant lost 0.5 to 0.6%.



On the other hand, AMS gained about 2.2%, Temenos Group and Sunrise Communications gained 1.5% and 1.1%, respectively. Lindt & Sp Ps, Logitech International, Straumann Holding and Dufry gained 0.8 to 1%.



Julius Baer advanced by about 0.3%. The bank said that is is contesting a renewed claim in the amount of 335 million euros ($372.49 million) plus interest by the liquidator of a Lithuanian corporation.



On the economic front, Swiss retail sales remained stable in November, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed.



The working-day adjusted retail sales remained unchanged in November, after a 0.4% rise in October.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco increased 0.9% annually in November and those of non-food sector rose 0.6%.



On a monthly basis, retail sales edged down 0.1% in November, after a 0.4% rise in the preceding month.



Among the other major markets in Europe, the U.K. ended modestly higher, with its FTSE 100 index gaining 0.31%. France's CAC 40 gained 0.19% and Germany's DAX ended 1.31% up. The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.31%.



