

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Finishing off this week's announcements of the results of the first long-term securities auctions of the New Year, the Treasury Department revealed Thursday that its auction of $16 billion worth of thirty-year bonds attracted strong demand.



The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 2.341 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.54



Last month, the Treasury also sold $16 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 2.307 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.46



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.26.



Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed its auction of $38 billion worth of three-year notes attracted slightly below average demand, while its auction of $24 billion worth of ten-year notes attracted slightly above average demand.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX