

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday see preliminary November numbers for its leading and coincident indexes, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The leading index is tipped to show a score of 90.9, down from 91.6 in October. The coincident is pegged at 95.2, down barely from 92.3 in the previous month.



Japan also will see November figures for household spending, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 2.0 percent on year following the 5.1 percent decline a month earlier.



Australia will provide November numbers for retail sales, with forecasts calling for a gain of 0.4 percent on month following the flat reading in October.



Malaysia will release November data for industrial and manufacturing production; in October, they were up an annual 0.3 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively.



Singapore will provide November numbers for retail sales; in October, sales were down 2.2 percent on month and 4.3 percent on year.



